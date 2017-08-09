Inside The Community With Larry Caplan

44News anchor Lauren Leslie spoke with Larry Caplan from the Purdue Extension Office about an education opportunity. A master gardener class is being offered for anyone who is interested in learning about gardening. The class will offer information about pesticides, insects, plants, landscaping, plant diseases, lawn care, and more.

The course will begin on Thursday, August 31st and run through Friday, December 15th.

Classes will run every Thursday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and every Friday from 9 a.m. to Noon.

This course can be for new and experienced gardeners.

To find the full schedule for this course, visit Purdue Extension’s Master Gardener Class.

