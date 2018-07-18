Inside The Community: Larry Caplan

Keeping an eye on your tree’s roots can save its life if you spot it early enough. Sometimes there’s nothing that can be done, but it’s important to know the signs.

Larry Caplan discussed what to look for in trees that signify how well it is or isn’t doing.

Good root flair, as seen below, is what you want to see and is a sign of a healthy tree.

No root flair is a bad sign, and it shows that the tree’s health is declining.

Roots that wrap around the base of the tree is a sign that it’s beyond saving.

