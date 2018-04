Larry Caplan from the Purdue Extension Office joins 44News. Larry is talking about taking soil samples to test for nutrients in the soil. When people test their soil, they’re testing to see what nutrients are in the soil and what you need to add in the form of fertilizer.

You should test soil every three to five years and take a sample from every part of the yard that has been treated differently. This will give you an idea of how to treat your yard.

Comments

comments