Inside The Community: Larry Caplan

Larry Caplan from the Purdue Extension Office joins 44News This Morning. Larry talks about the efforts being done by volunteers each year to keep Evansville beautiful. Not only do they improve our community by cleaning the streets of trash, but they’re responsible for planting and protecting common places in the city.

This weekend they want to help you beautify your properties as well. Keep Evansville Beautiful will hold a Gardening Workshop on Saturday, April 14th from 9 a.m. to Noon. It will be held at the Combs Landscaping & Garden Center at 3801 N. Burkhardt Road in Evansville.

This event is free and open to the public.

