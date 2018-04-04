Inside The Community: Larry Caplan

Larry Caplan from the Purdue Extension Office joins 44News to talk about storm damage and soggy soil. Larry talks about his concerns of trees uprooting after the soil has been soaked following recent storms.

Also, if you’d like to meet Larry this weekend, there’s an opportunity to see “The Master Gardener” in Washington, Indiana.

Larry will be giving a presentation at the Washington Rotary Club that will be a free tree seminar on April 7th. The seminar will provide the public with tips on how to plant and care for fruit trees.

Registration will begin at 9:30 a.m. EST (or 8:30 CT) with a presentation by Larry at 10 a.m.

Lunch will be provided, and it takes place at the East Park Community Building.

