Inside the Community: Komen BigWig Campaign

44News This Morning Anchor Shelby Coates is going Inside the Community with some “BigWigs” for Komen.

The Komen Evansville Tri-State BigWigs Event is a fund raising campaign to help support the local Komen office and its services.

Right now 1,019 women receive a free Komen funded mammogram, 484 women receive a free komen funded clinical breast exam and 10,026 people are educated about breast cancer.

For more information and to donate visit the Komen Evansville website.

