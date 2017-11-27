44News | Evansville, IN

Inside the Community: Karibu Kenya

Inside the Community: Karibu Kenya

November 27th, 2017 44News This Morning, Evansville, Indiana

Facebook Twitter

44News Morning Anchor Melissa Schroeder went “Inside the Community” for the upcoming Karibu Kenya event in Evansville.

The event is hosted by “Friends of Dago” a local organization that helps children in Africa. There will be everything from African art, auctioned off, created by Fairlawn students to a Kenyan dinner and crafts.

Karibu Kenya is Saturday, December 2nd at 5:30 p.m. at Aldersgate UMC, at the Family Life Center, in Evansville.

Tickets range in price from $10-$25. Kids 12 and under are free.

Melissa Schroeder

Melissa Schroeder

Anchor on 44News This Morning

More Posts

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.