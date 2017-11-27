Inside the Community: Karibu Kenya

44News Morning Anchor Melissa Schroeder went “Inside the Community” for the upcoming Karibu Kenya event in Evansville.

The event is hosted by “Friends of Dago” a local organization that helps children in Africa. There will be everything from African art, auctioned off, created by Fairlawn students to a Kenyan dinner and crafts.

Karibu Kenya is Saturday, December 2nd at 5:30 p.m. at Aldersgate UMC, at the Family Life Center, in Evansville.

Tickets range in price from $10-$25. Kids 12 and under are free.

Comments

comments