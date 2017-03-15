Inside the Community with Hydro Grow

From Scott Massey with Hydro Grow LLC:

Although the global demand for food is currently failing to be met, the human population will continue to grow to include 3 billion more people in the next thirty years. Potable water and available farm land threatened by volatile weather conditions will become increasingly scarce as housing developments for more people will be constructed, causing food prices to gradually increase. I am a firm believer that this has created the perfect opportunity for an automated, aeroponic appliance to disrupt multiple markets by eliminating a user’s dependence on a grocery store for most produce. I worked at the Purdue Horticulture college with Ivan Ball as an engineer for the past year on a NASA funded research project to create a hydroponic life support system for future space colonies. I have applied my experience to a private venture (Hydro Grow LLC) to create a fully-functional aeroponic appliance, and am nearing the completion of my second generation model. The second generation model uses artificial intelligence to itemize a database of all plant species’ variables offered by Hydro Grow LLC’s pods to compile, and automatically adapt to the optimal medium pH levels, nutrient levels, temperature, humidity, and light cycle to ensure optimal plant growth for a individual’s specific produce selection.

Aeroponic growth systems use 90%-95% less water than traditional farming techniques. Not only does it reduce water consumption through recirculation, it can also grow food without any fungicides, pesticides, or herbicides in a controlled environment. Aeroponically grown plants are completely organic which costs 47% more on average. Often times, aeroponic systems can grow food two to three times faster than traditional farming techniques. If conducted in a controlled environment, aeroponic growth systems can be replicated as a continuous process independent of the current season throughout the year.

Scott Massey founded Hydro Grow LLC which is currently developing a prototype called a Gropod which can grow food indoors in an aero-ponic appliance. The Gropod is an aesthetically appealing appliance that uses advanced artificial intelligent algorithms to eliminate both user maintenance and the user’s dependence on grocery stores for produce. This has the added benefit of adding at least 2 weeks of shelf life to produce by growing food locally within a user’s home without the need for transportation. This accelerated growth rate spanned over 45 grow sites equates to the user having 2 full heads of leafy greens every single day.

Although I have been self-funding the launch of Hydro Grow LLC, I recently expanded my focus to business pitch competitions for more startup capital. Hydro Grow LLC was fortunate enough to win a total of $55,000 in startup grant/investment funding in the past month at all 3 competitions. First place of $5,000 at the Innovation Connector’s Big Pitch Competition, First place of $5,000 at Purdue University’s Schurz Innovation Challenge, First place of $20,000 at the Purdue University Burton D Morgan Business Plan Competition, and Winner of $25,000 investment from the Purdue University’s Agcelerater Competition. I was recently informed that Hydro Grow LLC was selected to be a final pitch contestant at Purdue University the Indiana Mira Awards, and the Forbes Mixing Bowl event in NYC on my twenty-second birthday.

Hydro Grow LLC also offers subscription memberships to the customers who buy the Gropod which mails them seed pods to grow in their Gropod. This is a very similar business model to Keurig with huge profit margins on the seed cups that provide continuous cash flow. Consequently, this online presence will be expanded into an organic blog where users will be able to establish a sense of community and individuality as they are able to specify their favorite produce variety to order, share recipes, and share growing techniques.

For more information, you can email Scott Massey at hydrogrow.site@gmail.com. A link to the 44News This Morning interview, from Wednesday, is below.

Comments

comments