Inside The Community: Honor Flight

Diane Shaw and Joe Miller from Honor Flight of Southern Indinaa join 44News. If you’re unaware, the Honor Flight Network is a non-profit organization created solely to honor America’s veterans for all their sacrifices.

Honor Flight of Southern Indiana serves 14 Indiana counties, including Daviess, Gibson, Knox, Perry, Pike, Posey, Spencer, Vanderburgh, and Warrick.

If you’ve ever wanted to thank a veteran, you can write them a thank you letter. Just mail it to: Operation Mail Call, HFSI-EVV8, 7801 Bussing Drive, Evansville, IN 47725, include the veteran’s full name if you know it.

There will be an honor flight homecoming on Saturday, May 5th at the Evansville Regional Airport. Anyone who comes to the homecoming should bring banners, flags, signs, and as many people as possible.

To get more information about Honor Flight click here.

Comments

comments