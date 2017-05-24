Inside the Community with the History of Newburgh

Evansville Living came to 44News This Morning to talk about their latest magazine on shelves now. On the front cover is “At Home in Newburgh”. Randy Wheeler wrote the article. Editor and Publisher Kristen Tucker also joined 44News Morning Anchor Melissa Schroeder “Inside the Community” to talk more about it.

Randy talked about all the history of Newburgh and what he learned while putting the piece together. He also encouraged others to read more about it, in his article titled “Our Favorite Small Town”. Kristen said one of her favorite parts of the article was the passion of Newburgh residents.

To watch the interview and learn a bit more about the history of Newburgh, click on the video box below.

