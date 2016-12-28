44News | Evansville, IN

Inside the Community to Highlight Owensboro’s New Year’s Eve Bash

December 28th, 2016 44News This Morning, Kentucky, Owensboro

44News This Morning anchor Tommy Mason spoke with Laura Alexander to highlight the Owensboro Convention Center’s Third Annual New Year’s Eve Bash. The New Year’s Eve Bash will begin at 7 p.m. on Saturday, December 31st with dinner stations and live music with Troy Miller until 9 p.m.

Admission is $55 or $20 per person. The $55 ticket includes entry at 7 p.m., music, and dinner. The $20 ticket includes entry at 9 p.m. All tickets include live music and dancing, champagne toast, and live fireworks.

