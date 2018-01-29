Inside The Community – Henderson Lions Club

Myrle Partridge joins 44News This Morning to talk about the Henderson Lions Club’s live auction. The live auction will run from Monday, February 5th through Saturday, February 10th.

This auction wraps up with a dinner and live auction at Rookie’s Restaurant and Sports Bar Saturday night.

Folks can bid on auction items Monday through Friday during a live auction from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. from the Henderson Community College campus on local cable access channel 197 and online at Lions Club Auction.

Tickets for the dinner are $50 for single tickets, and $75 for couples.

