Inside The Community: Henderson Arts Alliance

Kentucky-native Ben Sollee joins 44News to talk about his upcoming performances in Henderson County. Sollee has two special performances scheduled for tonight and tomorrow. He’s known for his unique songwriting and non-traditional Cello performances.

Ben Sollee has also trekked cross-country with his cello on solo bicycle tours and made records with banjo greats Bela Fleck and Abigail Washburn, along with an activist record with fellow Kentuckian Jim James of My Morning Jacket.

Ben Sollee will perform in Henderson March 22nd from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Farmer & Frenchman Winery and March 23rd at 7:30 p.m. at the Preston Arts Center.

Tickets for his performance tonight are $25 and can be purchased at Henderson Arts Alliance or by calling 270-826-5916.

In addition to these shows, Sollee will also have a program at the Henderson School of Fine Arts, WARM Center, and a special performance for local fifth and sixth grade students at the Preston Arts Center.

You can purchase tickets at Henderson Arts Alliance, or by calling 270-831-9800. Tickets are $29 and $19 or $15 for students with an ID for his performance tomorrow night.

