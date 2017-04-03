Inside the Community: Hats Off For Holly’s House

44News Morning Anchor Melissa Schroeder went “Inside the Community” with Holly’s House.

The group talked about a program called “Think First and Stay Safe”. The goal here is to help prevent abuse. To put things into perspective…research into child abuse shows young people — who are abused — are much more likely to struggle with depression and anxiety, have poor academic performance, abuse drugs and alcohol, present behavioral problems and commit suicide.

To help support programs like “Think First and Stay Safe” and others at Holly’s House, you can attend and upcoming fundraiser.

Hats Off to Holly’s House is Friday April 7th at the Tropicana Evansville beginning at 5:30.

For more information on Holly’s House and the upcoming event, click HERE.

