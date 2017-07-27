Inside The Community With Happiness Coach Kim Strobel

44News This Morning anchor Melissa Schroeder spoke with Happiness Coach Kim Strobel in our segment Inside The Community. Kim has an upcoming ‘Getting Back to Happy Live Event’ taking place in downtown Evansville.

The ‘Getting Back to Happy Live Event’ is Wednesday, September 27th from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. It will be held at the DoubleTree Hotel in downtown Evansville.

Early tickets are $79 and standard tickets cost $99.

Happiness Coach Kim Strobel will be joined by Dr. Kay Corpus.

For more information, visit Happiness Coach Kim Strobel.

