44News | Evansville, IN

Inside The Community With Happiness Coach Kim Strobel

Inside The Community With Happiness Coach Kim Strobel

July 27th, 2017 44News This Morning, Evansville, Indiana

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

44News This Morning anchor Melissa Schroeder spoke with Happiness Coach Kim Strobel in our segment Inside The Community. Kim has an upcoming ‘Getting Back to Happy Live Event’ taking place in downtown Evansville.

The ‘Getting Back to Happy Live Event’ is Wednesday, September 27th from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. It will be held at the DoubleTree Hotel in downtown Evansville.

Early tickets are $79 and standard tickets cost $99.

Happiness Coach Kim Strobel will be joined by Dr. Kay Corpus.

For more information, visit Happiness Coach Kim Strobel.

Britney Taylor

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.