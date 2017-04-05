Inside the Community with Guns’n’Hoses

Ahead of the 10th Annual Guns’n’Hoses event, 44News This Morning anchor Tommy Mason spoke to Neil Reitz from the McCutchanville Fire Department and Eric Baum-Berger from the Evansville Fire Department. The two men represent Team Hoses in the charity event that pits police officers against fire fighters and first responders. They talked about how they train for the annual event as well as their past fights in the ring.

The Guns’n’Hoses event is Saturday, April 22nd from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Reserve tickets are $20.

For more information, visit 911 Gives Hope – Guns’n’Hoses 2017.

