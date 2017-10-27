44News | Evansville, IN

Inside The Community: Great Russian Nutcracker

Inside The Community: Great Russian Nutcracker

October 27th, 2017 44News This Morning, Evansville, Indiana

Facebook Twitter

44News This Morning went “Inside the Community” with the Moscow Ballet. The organization is teaming up with a local studio, Studio 321, to bring us the Great Russian Nutcracker.

The performance is Thursday, December 14th at 7:00 p.m. at the Old National Events Plaza. For ticket information, go to www.nutcracker.com.

Two young dancers performed a routine for the morning show as well and did a fabulous job.

To learn more about the Moscow Ballet and the December show and to see the young ladies perform, click the video box below.

Melissa Schroeder

Melissa Schroeder

Anchor on 44News This Morning

More Posts

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.