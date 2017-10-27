Inside The Community: Great Russian Nutcracker

44News This Morning went “Inside the Community” with the Moscow Ballet. The organization is teaming up with a local studio, Studio 321, to bring us the Great Russian Nutcracker.

The performance is Thursday, December 14th at 7:00 p.m. at the Old National Events Plaza. For ticket information, go to www.nutcracker.com.

Two young dancers performed a routine for the morning show as well and did a fabulous job.

To learn more about the Moscow Ballet and the December show and to see the young ladies perform, click the video box below.

Comments

comments