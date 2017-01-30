Inside the Community: Frame of Mind

Every Monday, 44News goes Inside the Community for Frame of Mind. The segment airs in the 7:00 a.m. hour on FOX44. In this segment, we focus on overall wellness and health.

Today we were joined by a new guest…Pastor Marvin Barner of Evansville.

Pastor Barner talked about keeping up with new years resolutions as we enter a new month. He said often times when people say they are going to completely give up something…they end up going overboard before the New Year. For example, they will smoke or eat more because they still have some days to do it. But this can set people up for failure. The pastor also talked about the importance of saying no and staying away from people who have the bad habits you are trying to stop.

If you would like to hear more about this topic, click on the video box below.

Comments

comments