Inside The Community: Financial Aid Help

This morning we went “Inside the Community” to talk about financial aid.

Casey Trela — with Ivy Tech Community College — joined 44News Morning Anchor Melissa Schroeder to talk about ways to prepare.

A tuition overview, of Indiana colleges and universities from 2016, puts things into perspective. Once you add in costs for books and living expenses, on the high end, it could cost close to $40,000 a year.

That’s why financial aid is so important for many families. There is an important event this weekend that can help. It’s called “College Goal Sunday”.

It’s at Ivy Tech Community Colleges this Sunday from 2:00-4:00 p.m.

