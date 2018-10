Now that Autumn is officially here, have you noticed your allergies are worse than ever?

Dr. Ryan Palmer from Midwest Ear, Nose and Throat Surgery is here to tell us why and give us some tips for allergy relief.

While in the studio, Dr. Palmer explained why allergies ramp up in the fall, the different kinds of ailments to alleviate the uncomfortableness, and how to tell if it’s actually allergies or just the flu.

Comments

comments