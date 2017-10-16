Inside The Community – EVSC 5K Walk/Run

44News anchor Lauren Leslie talks with Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation’s Jason Woebkenberg in the studio about its upcoming second annual 5K walk/run.

Jason talks about fitness and a fun opportunity for families, but it also helps fund some programs within the corporation.

This is part of an umbrella health initiative the corporation is promoting to students, staff, and families.

Participants can pick up their packets at Ultimate Fit located at 1308 South Green River Road on Saturday, October 21st from 9 a.m. until Noon.

This race will be held Saturday, October 21st at Central High School at 5400 North First Avenue from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. It will cost $10 for students and $25 for adults.

For more information, visit EVSC 5K Run/Walk.

