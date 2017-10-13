44News anchor Tommy Mason went Inside the Community with the Evansville YMCA ahead of the Evansville Half Marathon. Heather Lejman talks about this event in its 14th year. About 2,000 athletes compete in it each year with roughly 100 military athletes, lacing up this year.

Each year the race raises $100,000, and that money is used for youth and family programming in the Tri-state region.

Part of the running course includes the Greenway, Garvin Park, Main Street, Bayard Park, historic neighborhoods, and finishes in front of the Four Freedoms Monument on Riverside Drive.

You will not be able to pick up you packets on race day.

Packets can be picked up at the DoubleTree Hotel in downtown Evansville from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday.

Registration is $85 for the race. To register for the race, visit Evansville Half Marathon.

44News Sports Reporter Nick Ruffolo will be hosting a 30-minute show on the Evansville Half Marathon. It will air on Saturday night at 10:30 on CBS44.

