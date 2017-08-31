Inside The Community With The Evansville Rescue Mission

Chris-Michael Morrison with the Evansville Rescue Mission joined 44News This Morning. He highlighted the 6th annual Drumstick Dash Run/Walk, where participants can move their feet so others can eat.

This event is a couple of months away from the event, but Chris-Michael talked about ‘discount days’ as registration begins Friday.

Discount pricing for this event will begin Friday, September 1st and run through Tuesday, September 5th 11:59 p.m.

Adults (12 and up) participating in the drumstick dash 8K will pay $20, the 5K is $15 for adults, and children between four and 11 will pay $5. Children under three years old are free.

For more information, visit Evansville Rescue Mission’s Drumstick Dash Run/Walk.

Comments

comments