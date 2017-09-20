44News | Evansville, IN

Inside the Community – Evansville Promise Zone

September 20th, 2017

Silas Matchem with Evansville Promise Zone and Joshua Case with Hope of Evansville joined 44News to talk about a new program called the Individual Development Account Program.

Hope of Evansville’s new, fast track Individual Development Account program, which will provide eligible participants with a four-to-one match for every dollar they save in their account up to $4,000 between August 1, 2017 and September 30, 2018.

Participants must make at-or-below 200% of the Federal Poverty Level, must agree to a savings plan, must save regularly, must complete required education/counseling, and complete their asset purchase no later than September 30, 2018.

Funds can be used to buy a home, complete homeowner-occupied home repair, or start/expand a small business.

Hope of Evansville has an $80,000 in a match fund grant, which will help 20 people meet their asset attainment goal.

