Inside The Community: Evansville Police Department

We are going Inside the Community with the Evansville Police Department. Anna Gray joined 44News, she is a family support team member for EPD. Emily Sandullo also joined 44News, she is the wife of SWAT member Nick Sandullo.

In honor of Law Enforcement Memorial Week, the pair is here to highlight a documentary titled, “Officer Invovled”. The documentary examines officers who have been involved in deadly force incidents during their tours of duty.

You can watch the documentary at Studio 16, 5600 Pearl Drive, on the city’s westside. It will be shown on May 15th at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $12. To buy tickets click here.

