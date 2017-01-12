Inside the Community with Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke

44News This Morning anchor Tommy Mason spoke to Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke about several projects being completed this year around the city. The new year brings new opportunities for the city of Evansville.

Two properties, the new downtown DoubleTree by Hilton hotel and the new IU Medical School, are taking shape in Evansville. Beams are in place for the new medical school. They also spoke about the new land-based Tropicana Casino will allow riverfront room for the LST 325 to move into its former home on the Ohio.

The Traveling City Hall will take place at Pine Haven Health Center on Stocker Drive and begins at 5:30 p.m.

Comments

comments