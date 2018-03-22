This morning, 44News This Morning Anchor Melissa Schroeder went “Inside the Community” with Evansville Living. She was joined by Trista Lutgring and Kristen Tucker.

The two talked about the special annual edition of Evansville Living including some of the hidden gems in Evansville. Those spots included the Sanborn maps at the Willard Library, Mama’s Kitchen on the east side which serves up delicious Asian dishes and the Double Dip on the west side near Reitz Hill.

The ladies also touched on the “Food Identity” story in the annual issue. It’s about exploring food culture in Evansville. Some of the restaurants featured included Pangea and The Dapper Pig.

The issue is available all year long. To watch the interview, click on the video box below.

