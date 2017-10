44News anchor Tommy Mason spoke with Michael Erwin about the Evansville CROP Hunger Walk later this month. Erwin is an organizer of the event. The Evansville Hunger Walk will be on Saturday, October 28th at 10 a.m.

Registration will be at 9 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church located at 609 South East Second Street. The walk will end at Third and Mulberry Street.

For more information, visit Evansville Hunger Walk.

