Inside The Community With Evansville Astronomical Society

44News This Morning anchor Shelby Coates spoke with David Kube from the Evansville Astronomical Society to talk about the science behind the Solar Eclipse. In the simplest terms, the shadow of the moon cast across the earth as the moon travels between the sun and the earth. This phenomenon can only happen during a New Moon.

The moon has to be directly between the sun and earth to cast a shadow. Evansville will be in a Partial Eclipse Zone – 98.94%.

You must wear proper glasses to protect your eyes during this event. Do not use regular sunglasses, those can still damage your eyes and cause you to go blind.

