44News This Morning is going Inside the Community with the Evansville Area Jeepers Club for details on its two-event to benefit Cystic Fibrosis.

The Cystic Fibrosis Show and Shine is Fiiday night from 5PM – 9:30PM on the corner of Lloyd and Saint Joe in Evansville.

The Benefit Trail Ride is taking place on Saturday May 26th from 8AM until 11PM at the Interlake State Recreation Area near Lynnville.

For more information click here.

Comments

comments