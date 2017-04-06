Inside the Community with EPD Chief Billy Bolin

Evansville Police Department Chief Billy Bolin spoke with 44News This Morning anchor Tommy Mason about how law enforcement look at claims on social media surrounding the Aleah Beckerle case. He talks about how police deal with these speculations and the difference between fact and fiction.

Police say 24-year-old Terrence Roach confessed to the kidnapping and murder of Aleah Beckerle last friday evening. Since then, the lead investigator, Detective Steve Melton has cleared the immediate family members of Aleah, as suspects in the case.

