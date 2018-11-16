Inside The Community: Emi Sunshine

You’ll probably recognize this young guest!

Emi has been attracting national attention since she was a young girl, having appeared on the Today Show, Little Big Shots, The Grand Ole Opry and recently the Elvis Presley documentary film The King, which screened at Sundance and at the Cannes International Film Festival.

You can catch this teen sensation at the Preston Arts Center in Henderson, tomorrow, and she’s graciously agreed to give us a quick sneak peek.

The performance kicks off at 7:30PM, and tickets start at $12.

