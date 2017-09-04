Inside the Community: Ellis Park Fun

44News This Morning went “Inside the Community” with Ellis Park for the last day of live racing. Ellis Park will hold a fan appreciation event today.

Dan Bork and Jennie Rees joined 44News Morning Anchor Melissa Schroeder along with the mascot “Ellis Presley”. They talked about the season’s success with large purses and big crowds.

Jennie also showed off some of the free goodies being given away for the event along with a hay ride around the track and Frey Farms Day. The event will run throughout the day at Ellis Park. To watch the interview, click the video box below.

