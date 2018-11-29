Inside The Community: A Downtown Christmas

Downtown Evansville will transform into a winter wonderland this weekend.

All residents are invited to celebrate the holiday season at “A Downtown Christmas” on December 1st.

Adam Trinkle with the downtown Evansville Economic District joined us this morning to give us all the details on the event.

It’s a weekend where you’ll be able to enjoy explore the beautiful downtown holiday decor and free hot cocoa and holiday music.

The fun begins on 3rd and Main Street and will offer activities like a free holiday photo booth by the fountain, pedicab rides, and a visit with Santa.

More information on the weekend festivities can be found be found by clicking here.

