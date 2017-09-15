44News Morning Anchor Melissa Schroeder went “Inside the Community” for Doggiepalooza today! All the money raised from the event will go to the non-profit Evansville organization called “It Takes A Village.”

Brian Buxton and Missy Mosby joined Melissa to talk about the event and the organization on 44News This Morning at 8:00 on Friday.

The event is on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Buxton Motorsports on North Congress Avenue in Evansville. They are asking for a $5 donation for adults and $1 for kids.

There will be a car show, food, games, music, a silent auction and more.

To watch the interview and to meet an adoptable pet, click on the video box below.

