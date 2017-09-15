44News | Evansville, IN

September 15th, 2017 44News This Morning, Evansville, Indiana

44News Morning Anchor Melissa Schroeder went “Inside the Community” for Doggiepalooza today! All the money raised from the event will go to the non-profit Evansville organization called “It Takes A Village.”

Brian Buxton and Missy Mosby joined Melissa to talk about the event and the organization on 44News This Morning at 8:00 on Friday.

The event is on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Buxton Motorsports on North Congress Avenue in Evansville. They are asking for a $5 donation for adults and $1 for kids.

There will be a car show, food, games, music, a silent auction and more.

To watch the interview and to meet an adoptable pet, click on the video box below.

