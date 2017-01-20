Inside the Community with Detective Aaron McCormick

Most people know of Guns and Hoses’ big event, where local firefighters and police officers face each other in the ring, but there are also Guns and Hoses events that involve hitting the ice.

This weekend there is an Evansville Hoses charity hockey game. The teams playing include the Evansville Hoses, St. Louis Fire on Ice, Indy Badgers Public Safety Hockey Team, Nashville Fire, Toledo Fire and Evansville Guns.

All of these teams are coming together for a reason: to help out the family of the Boonville teen killed by a suspected drunk driver and to help an Indiana State Trooper who lost his K-9.

44news reporter Amanda Chodnicki talked with Evansville Police Detective Aaron McCormick this morning to learn more about who the game will help.

You can watch the full interview below.

For those interested in attending the game, it is taking place Saturday, January 21. The doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the puck will drop at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are just $5 at the door.

