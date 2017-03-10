Inside the Community: Dance and Sing Along With the Whole Family

There is a fun event happening Friday night that is perfect for the whole family. 44News Morning Anchor Melissa Schroeder featured the event this morning “Inside the Community” on FOX44 at 8.

It’s called Richard Cohen’s Sing Along. Kids and parents can dance and sing tonight from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Christian Church in Newburgh.

The cost to participate is $5.

During the interview this morning, a special guest joined Melissa and got things started off early. To find out who, click the video box below. Enjoy!

