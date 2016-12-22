Inside The Community: Cooking A Christmas Meal

Mission BBQ dropped by the 44News This Morning studios Thursday to demonstrate how to cook up a great meat dish for Christmas.

Reno Knight, from Mission BBQ, explained how to select prime rib and the best way to cook smoked prime rib. Reno also talked about how 10% of gift card sales will go to the local national guard.

The business is also selling “Wreaths Across America” cups. Money raised from the cups goes toward putting wreathes on the headstones for those who served in the military.

This was part of a weekly segment Morning Anchor Melissa Schroeder does called “We Salute You” where she focuses on military and veteran issues.

To watch the video, click the box below.

Comments

comments