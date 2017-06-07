Inside the Community: Colon Screening for Life Boxer 5K Run

44News This Morning anchor Tommy Mason spoke with Lori Samples from the Digestive Care Center about this weekend’s 5K run. The Colon Screening for Life’s first Boxer 5K run will be Saturday, June 10th at 8 a.m. Registration is $25 until race day then it will be $30 on race day. You can register at the event or online.

It’s a run to raise awareness about Colorectal Cancer, which is the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the United States. It can be treated and prevented with regular screenings.

For more information, visit Colon Screening for Life Boxer 5K Run.

