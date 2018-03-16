Inside The Community: City Jobs

More than 300 jobs need to be filled in the City of Evansville. Executive Director of Evansville Parks and Recreation Brian Holtz joined 44News to talk more about this hiring blitz.

Summer jobs include opportunities at all city parks, Mesker Park Zoo, and city pools. New jobs will be posted every Monday. To find jobs go to City of Evansville.

The part-time jobs are needed from the month of May through early August.

All applications will be accepted at the Civic Center in Room 203, by fax at 812-436-4942, or email applications to crowen@evansville.in.gov.

Applicants must include job title, announcement number, and preferred location on the application.

Comments

comments