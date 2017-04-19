Inside the Community: Child Abuse Prevention Month

April is Child Abuse Prevention month. Sidney Hardgrave, the Holly’s House Executive Director, joined 44News Morning Anchor Melissa Schroeder “Inside the Community” to talk about awareness.

She said, 90% of child sex abuse victims know their abuser and that’s why Holly’s House says it shouldn’t really be called “Stranger Danger” as many of the children know their abuser.

Here are some more numbers….Around 30% of children — who are sexually abused — are abused by family members. The younger the victim the more likely it is that the abuser is a family member….in fact, in those cases for children under six, 50% of the time it is a family member. One more number, 60% of children who are sexually abused are abused by people the family trusts.

Sidney said the best time to talk to your child about abuse is as soon as they start to become aware and interested in their bodies.

Holly’s House also has a program called “Think First and Stay Safe” where they go into local elementary schools to talk about abuse and how to protect themselves.

To watch the interview, click on the video box below.

