Inside the Community: Celebrity Scooper Night

September 14th, 2017 44News This Morning, Evansville, Indiana

This morning, we went “Inside the Community” for today’s Celebrity Scooper Night which benefits Hangers.

Pam and Lino Wiseman both Hangers volunteers joined 44News Morning Anchor Melissa Schroeder for the interview Thursday morning.

“Celebrity Scooper Night” is Thursday at Baskin Robbins on South Green River Road in Evansville. It’s from 3:30-8:30 p.m.

A team from 44News This Morning will be scooping. The group includes Melissa Schroeder, Shelby Coates, Jackie Brown and Gretchin Irons. The ladies will be scooping from 3:30-4:00 p.m. So, stop by and give them a big tip to benefit Hangers. Hangers is a clothing resource for the students of EVSC.

To watch this morning’s interview, click the video box below.

