Inside The Community – Celebrating Woman To Succeed Dinner

44News anchor Lauren Leslie goes Inside the Community to talk about an event coming up this week. It’s the Celebrating Woman to Succeed dinner, which benefits Albion Fellows Bacon Center in Evansville. To date this event has raised more than $10,000 for Albion.

Kristie Byrns with Albion and Event Marketing Director Carla Webb joined 44News in the studio to fill us in with all of the details.

This event will be held on Thursday, October 12th at the United Steel Workers Local #104 Union Hall at 3966 Red Brush Road in Newburgh.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and the event begins at 6 p.m. Special guest speakers will include, Tracy Zeller, Owner & CEO of Tracy Zeller Jewelry, Margaret ‘Peg’ Becker, Vice President of Operations of Veolia.

Free babysitting will be offered during the dinner.

To contact someone email or call at tammy.boruff@yahoo.com, truganqc@aol.com, or 812-202-5039.

Comments

comments