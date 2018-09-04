Inside The Community: Car Seat Demonstration

Little Lambs encourages Healthy Parenting Acts which include car seat safety.

Since September is baby safety month, we learned how to properly install a rear facing car seat. The America Academy of Pediatrics recently updated their Child Passenger Safety recommendation.

When using and installing a rear-facing car seat we are looking for 3 main things:

The harness fits the child

The seat is at the correct level

The seat is tight

Harness should be even with or lower than the child’s shoulders, tight enough to pass the pinch test.

The seat should be at the level required by the seat. Some seats have a level line, some a bubble or ball indicator. The seat should move 1’ or less after tightening

If you are using LATCH put the belt through the rear-facing opening, hook the anchors on, then pull the strap to tighten.

If you are using seat belt out put the seat belt through, buckle it, lock your seat belt (often by pulling it out all the way then letting it slide back in, then pull to tighten. To check for tightness give a firm shake where the belt goes through.

Child should stay rear-facing as long as the seat allows. Most seats available today can keep a child rear-facing till age 3-4.



