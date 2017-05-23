44News | Evansville, IN

Inside the Community: Boys to Men Conference

May 23rd, 2017

44News goes Inside the Community with Young & Established. Courtney Johnson shares details about the first-ever Boys to Men Conference. The goal of the conference is to teach young men to build character and making positive choices.

The Boys to Men Conference is Saturday, June 3rd from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the CK Newsome Center on Walnut Street.

Tickets cost $15 per student, and lunch is provided. And everyone gets a free T-shirt.

Companies can help by sponsoring a student. Just email youngxestablished@gmail.com.

