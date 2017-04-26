Inside the Community with Borrowed Hearts

Borrowed Hearts is a non-profit organization in Evansville. The group provides clothing and other supplies to foster parents.

This weekend Borrowed Hearts is hosting a pancake breakfast and auction to raise money for the organization. The event is Saturday from 8:00-10:00 a.m. at the Christian Fellowship Church on Millersburg Road. There will also be a petting zoo and other family activities along with several item to bid on for the auction. Prices vary.

To hear more about Borrowed Hearts and this weekend’s event, click on the video box below.

