44News at Noon goes Inside the Community for the upcoming Beer University. This event is the chance to enjoy beer, education and shopping.

It will take place on Sunday, June 11th at Carson’s Brewery at 1 p.m.

The first-ever event will benefit Multiple Sclerosis.

There will be several vendors at the event, including LuLaRoe, Gems by M, Damsel in Defense, NuSkin and Scentsy.

