Inside The Community: The Beatles

Beatles VS. Stones – A Musical Show Down is hitting the stage at the Owensboro RiverPark Center tonight at 7:30. Beatles tribute band Abbey Road joined 44News This Morning.

Beatles tribute band, Abbey Road is from southern California, near LA and the Rolling Stones tribute band, Satisfaction, if from Texas.

The two bands will face-off, then attendees will vote for the best band.

Tickets for the event are between $35 and $75.

To get tickets, or more information go to RiverPark Center.

Comments

comments