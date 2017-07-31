Inside the Community: Back to School Events

Henderson County Schools will host back to school events for students before the start of school on August 9, 2017.

Below is the schedule for some of the schools.

Henderson County Schools Welcome Week: July 31-August 4, 2017

A.B. Chandler: Parent – Teacher Conversations will be on August 1st from 3:00-6:00 p.m.

August 2nd is Home Blitz Afternoon if you did not attend parent/teacher conversations, teachers will be out that afternoon visiting homes.

Bend Gate: Popsicles on the Playground on Monday, July 31st from 5:00-7:00 p.m.

Kindergarten Jumpstart for incoming kindergarten children will be on Tuesday, August 8th from 9:00-11:00 a.m.

East Heights: Tuesday, August 1st is Back to School Night. 5:00-6:00 p.m. is a special time reserved for only kindergarten children to meet their teachers and have their first glimpse of their new school! Come to the library first to start this journey. 6:00-7:30 p.m. is for the rest of our East Heights students, grades 1-5.

If your child attends Back to School Night on Tuesday evening, he or she will not receive a home visit the following day.

Home visits for East Heights are scheduled for the afternoon of Wednesday, August 2nd.

Jefferson: Tuesday, August 1st from 4:00-6:00 p.m. is Meet the Teacher Night at Jefferson. Home visits for Jefferson are scheduled for the afternoon of Wednesday, August 2nd. Only students who do not attend the Meet the Teacher Night on Aug 1st will receive a home visit.

Niagara: Back to School Ice Cream Social is August 7th from 4:00-6:00 p.m.

Spottsville: Popsicles on the Playground/Parent Orientation Meetings on July 31st: 12:00-1:00 p.m.; 2nd Grade 5:00 – 5:30 p.m.; and 4th Grade 6:00-6:30 p.m. On Tuesday, August 2nd – 1st Grade 5:00 5:30 p.m.; 3rd Grade 6:00to 6:30 p.m.; and 5th Grade 7:00-7:30 p.m.

Home visits will be conducted on August 2nd for families who were unable to attend Popsicles on the Playground.

North Middle : Experience NMS – 1:00-3:00 p.m. on July 31st. On this day, 6th grade students will receive their schedule, meet their teachers, and practice opening their locker.

7th and 8th grade information will be posted on the school website.

South Middle: Bulldog University for incoming 6th graders on August 2nd from 12:30-3:30 p.m. 7th and 8th grade information will be posted on the school website.

The Central Academy: Parent/Student Blitz Day for Performance-Based is mandatory on August 2nd from 4:00-6:00 p.m. at Central Academy.

Thelma B. Johnson Early Learning Center: Preschool transition week begins August 21st.

Comments

comments