Inside the Community: Arby’s Subs
44News This Morning goes Inside the Community with Arby’s.
The restaurant chain is launching new sub sandwiches that promises at least four ounces of meat on the sandwich. Evansville is a test market for the sandwiches.
The four new subs include the following:
– turkey & swiss sub: sliced roast turkey with natural swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onions, red wine vinaigrette and garlic aioli on a toasted sub roll.
– turkey ranch & bacon sub: sliced roast turkey with pepper bacon, natural cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and Parmesan peppercorn ranch sauce on a toasted sub roll.
– ham & turkey melt sub: sliced roast turkey with pit-smoked ham, melted natural cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, banana peppers, red wine vinaigrette and garlic aioli on a toasted sub roll.
– four meat sub: thinly sliced roast beef, roast turkey, pit-smoked ham and pepper bacon with swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onions and red wine vinaigrette and garlic aioli on a toasted sub roll.